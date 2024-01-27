Home » Sevilla make sudden U-turn on Hannibal, include him in squad vs Osasuna

Sevilla make sudden U-turn on Hannibal, include him in squad vs Osasuna

by Vatsal Gupta
Manchester United midfielder Hannibal has had a rollercoaster few hours at Sevilla.

Just hours after The Peoples Person reported that Sevilla will banish him from the squad, the Tunisian’s fortunes have changed.

Sevilla have announced their travelling squad for their next game against Osasuna and the player has shockingly made the list.

It comes on the heels of comments by the Sevilla manager that Hannibal “needs to learn where he is” and will be not considered for selection for a while.

Hannibal has made a single appearance for Sevilla so far, playing 28 minutes on his debut and getting his customary yellow card.

As a club, Sevilla are in utter turmoil.

Generally considered as one of the “best of the rest” in La Liga, they are fighting relegation this season and at one point, had more managers than league wins.

Hannibal’s decision to choose them as his eventual loan decision was a baffling one and it makes even worse now.

Clubs like Everton and in Bundesliga were credited with an interest in his services with Everton, in particular, helping him to stay in the country and learn under Sean Dyche.

Ultimately, he moved to Sevilla and looks to have ended up at one club that is in more turmoil than United at the moment.

Still, this inclusion against Osasuna could indicate a thawing of relations with the club which had frozen remarkably quickly.

United have a buy-back clause and sell-on included if Sevilla make loan permanent for £20 million.

That remains highly unlikely to be the case now, especially in light of recent events.

