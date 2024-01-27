Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already changing the mood at Old Trafford and Carrington

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is being credited with positively shifting the mood around Old Trafford since his partial takeover was announced.

This is according to The Daily Mirror, who claim “Sir Jim Ratcliffe has only been to Manchester United’s training ground a couple of times but there has already been a change in the mood”.

INEOS gave United fans an early Christmas present when it was announced on Christmas Eve that they had completed a deal to buy 25% of the club.

While the club awaits ratification of the deal from the Premier League next month, it has also been reported that INEOS’ remit will extend beyond football matters, taking more direct control away from the Glazers.

The Mirror claim that this feel-good factor has also extended to the players.

“United players are enjoying training, insisting the sessions this week have never been better and the changes at the club have ‘put everyone on their toes'”.

“Ratcliffe has spoken to the players but did not read the riot act – it was more informal talks – but there is a new sense of impetus, drive and the atmosphere at Carrington is good. His lieutenant Dave Brailsford has also given a speech to the club’s football staff making it clear that they expect high standards – and it will be tough to get where they want to go”.

It has already been relayed here that both Ratcliffe and Brailsford left a very positive impression on staff when they met with them a few weeks ago.

United have only played twice in January, an FA Cup tie against Wigan and the Premier League clash against Tottenham a couple of weeks ago.

The players have been on a winter break and some went to Dubai to recharge their batteries.

“The mood is being credited partly to the players, partly to the manager Erik ten Hag and partly to INEOS who have been welcomed in by staff and supporters alike”.

“Insiders believe they have come back with a desire to reset and are absolutely determined to make the second half of the campaign better than the first”.

This will be music to the ears of many fans, who have also been left impressed by the contrast that INEOS have set with the Glazers to date. After meeting with supporters, Ratcliffe was described as “highly impressive”.

Nonetheless, the proof will be in the pudding. The Red Devils must start by putting away Newport in the cup this weekend and then by launching an assault on the Premier League to push towards the top four places.