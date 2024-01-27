Sofyan Amrabat included in AFCON’s best eleven for group stage

Sofyan Amrabat has been named in the African Cup Of Nations group stage team of the tournament.

The Moroccan has had a season to forget so far at Manchester United, where he has made little to no impact at the club.

However, the defensive midfielder still continues to be a stalwart for his national side.

Amrabat is one of four Moroccans who have been named in the side of the group stage.

🇲🇦 X4

🇸🇳 X3

🇬🇶 X2

🇨🇩 X1

🇦🇴 X1 Ladies & gentlemen, here your best XI from the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 group stages! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/RDqTmTGZgQ — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 25, 2024

The 27 year old is joined in the middle of the pitch by his compatriot Azzedine Ounahi and Senegal’s Lamine Camara.

Morocco have started their tournament in professional fashion having topped their group with seven points from nine.

The North Africans will take on South Africa on Tuesday for a place in the quarter finals.

The Peoples Person has been keeping a close eye on Amrabat’s progress and he has been putting in some stellar performances.

The midfield put in a fantastic shift in a 3-0 win against Tanzania where he had a stunning passing accuracy of 95%.

In addition, Amrabat put in a man of the match display in the recent victory over Zambia with more insane passing statistics, this time reaching 96% accuracy.

🇲🇦 Sofyan Amrabat 🇲🇦 Such solid performance surely makes him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match! ✨#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #ZAMMAR | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/A5SU1QKmLG — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 24, 2024

As the competition enters the knockout stages however, life should begin to get a bit more challenging for the Moroccan side.

However, on the back of their Disney-esque journey to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022, they will surely be confident of going all the way in the AFCON.

On a personal level, Amrabat will hope his international success can kickstart his Manchester United career.

Upon signing the player referred to it as a “dream” but a mixture of injuries and inability to impact games has resulted in his loan spell being more of a nightmare.

It has already been heavily reported that the club have no interest in taking up the buy option in the loan deal and plan to let him head back to Fiorentina in the summer.

The Moroccan will need to reach the standard of his World Cup performances to stand any chance of remaining in England after the current campaign.