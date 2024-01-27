Tactical Preview: Newport County vs Manchester United

Manchester United return to action after the winter break with a trip to Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s men will be out to avoid a giant killing, with the League Two side one of the lowest ranked teams left in the competition.

United will be hoping the gulf in class between the two sets of players comes to the fore and allows them safe passage to the next round.

Ten Hag is expected to name a strong line up but will be without some key first team members for the trip to South Wales.

However, United’s quality, particularly in attacking areas should be more than enough to win the game tomorrow (Sunday).

Keeping the ball on the floor through defence to the front line will be the modus operandi at Rodney Parade, with Kobbie Mainoo and Christian Eriksen likely to be tasked with getting United into dangerous areas.

Bruno Fernandes’ consistent chance creation will be the final key to cutting open the Newport defence and Rasmus Hojlund will be expected to add to his season’s tally.

Alejandro Garnacho has been in fine recent form and will once again be a major threat for United, who will look to transfer the ball to the Argentinian as early as possible, especially in transitions.

At the other end, United will have to defend their box manfully. Harry Maguire is available again and if selected, his ability to dominate in the box will be a handy weapon to repel the home sides advances.

Altay Bayindir is set to make his debut in goal and will have to be strong from the off in order to assert his dominance and settle any early nerves.

United will look to get through the opening exchanges before eventually taking control of proceedings against lower level opposition, much like they did at Wigan in the last round.

It would be one of the great FA Cup shocks if United were to stumble in South Wales and Ten Hag will be well aware of the importance of taking the right attitude into the game.

This set of United players have faced consistent question marks over their concentration and attitude in certain games and tomorrow will be another test of that.

The FA Cup is United’s last chance of silverware this season and the Dutchman will be hoping for another long run in the competition after reaching last year’s final.