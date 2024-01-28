Three huge topics that fans are talking about ahead of Man United’s FA Cup tie against Newport County

Manchester United take on Newport County today in a classic David versus Goliath FA Cup encounter.

The Welsh city has been preparing all week for the event as the excitement has been building since the fourth round draw.

The side from Rodney Parade are in good form, having won their last three games on the bounce. They remain unbeaten in 2024 to date. United will need to change that if they are to avoid an epic shock.

Here are some storylines that have set tongues wagging ahead of this classic cup tie.

Altay Bayindir

It may only be one game as Andre Onana’s Cameroon have already been knocked out of the AFCON, but Altay Bayindir is set to make his debut for Manchester United, finally.

Erik ten Hag announced in his pre-match press conference that the Turkish keeper would get his chance after months of patience.

Many assumed that the former Fenerbahce keeper would have received some game time by now in the FA Cup or Champions League but the Dutch coach has insisted on providing Andre Onana with every opportunity to settle in. This even resulted in the Cameroonian goalkeeper controversially delaying his flight to play in the Premier League tie versus Tottenham in the middle of the month.

After the rollercoaster ride of watching Onana, United fans will be hoping that Bayindir will enjoy a stress free afternoon against the League Two side.

Can Newport causes another Premier League shock?

Manchester United cannot afford a FA Cup shock but Newport do have form for it.

The Welsh side’s boss has already promised a “hostile and unique” atmosphere awaits the Premier League side.

However, Newport know what they are talking about. In 2019 during the third round, Newport defeated then Premier League side, Leicester, 2-1 to advance to the fourth round. A certain Jonny Evans started that match for the Foxes but he is likely to be ruled out due to illness for United this time round.

Can Rasmus Hojlund find his goalscoring touch versus lower league opposition?

Such is the sad state of United’s striker options, they will have to play their first choice attacker against lowly Newport. Anthony Martial is injured and Marcus Rashford ill after his midweek adventures in Belfast.

Perhaps it is no bad thing though as the young Dane has only recently discovered his goalscoring touch, providing two lovely left footed finishes in the Premier League against both Aston Villa and Tottenham in the last month. Moreover, the forward was recently named in the Premier League’s matchday 21 team of the week.

Hojlund was heavily criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal against third tier Wigan in the third round of the cup, where he spurned numerous goalscoring opportunities.

Speaking to ITV, pundit Roy Keane commented on the youngster’s performance and stated, “put the ball in the back of the net and stop messing around”.

The 20 year old will be hoping today is a prime opportunity to open his FA Cup account and perhaps even score his first hat-trick for the club. The Danish international already has a couple of braces to his name in the Champions League so if he is ambitious, he could perhaps aim one higher here against fourth tier opposition.