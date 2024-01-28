Alan Shearer claims Rasmus Hojlund deserved his goal despite “frustrating” circumstances

Manchester United unconvincingly booked their ticket to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a narrow win over Newport County.

In spite of a professional start, the Red Devils surrendered their lead early in the second half. The Red Devils were able to respond however and win the match 4-2.

One bright spark on the day was Rasmus Hojlund, who scored his first ever FA Cup goal despite suffering a familiar lack of service.

BBC pundit Alan Shearer was complimentary of the young Dane’s efforts.

“I thought he toiled and did well up front and he deserved his goal for everything he did.

“I thought he led the line really well.”

The former England striker sympathised with the difficulties that Hojlund has faced this season.

The former Newcastle forward claimed that it must be “frustrating” to play in a team like United’s where the wingers just do not feed the front man.

“You never know when the ball is coming,” bemoaned Shearer. This point was backed up by numerous moments of wasteful play by both Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

However, in spite of the difficulties, the former Atalanta striker stuck to his task admirably.

“He never stopped all afternoon. You’ve got to keep going and he deserved it.”

Shearer’s remarks will be a welcome contrast to the criticisms Hojlund faced in the previous round of the FA Cup where Roy Keane admonished his finishing in the match.

Hojlund has certainly hit a bit of form with three goals in his last four games and was recently awarded a place in the Premier League team of the week.

The Danish international will hope to make a quick return to the scoresheet this Thursday against Wolves in the Premier League.