Alejandro Garnacho’s camp have ambitious plans and Man United could pay the price



Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League at the first time of asking after finishing an embarrassing fourth in an easy group.

It cost the club quite a bit of money and the way the current season is going, a return to Europe’s premier competition does not look likely.

The Red Devils currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League, 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

And judging by the inconsistent displays this season, a turnaround in form does not look possible despite numerous stars returning from injury.

Garnacho’s camp not happy with United’s displays

While Erik ten Hag’s own future is at risk, there is also a chance promising stars will jump ship sooner rather than later if things persist.

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the club’s future superstars and they did well to agree a new five-year deal with the academy graduate.

In a season full of ups and downs, the Argentine has been one of the rare shining lights, registering five goals and two assists in 19 starts across all competitions.

Links with Real Madrid have been reported in the past and Givemesport reporter Steve Bates has suggested Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 19-year-old.

Despite the new contract, failure to make a mark in Europe could see the Argentina international plump for greener pastures in the near future.

Garnacho’s future

“Garnacho is already on the radar of Real Madrid and Paris St Germain even though United tied him down last year on a five-year contract running until 2028.

“But the ambitious youngster and his advisors have a plan – and it doesn’t involve long-term mediocrity and a lack of European football.”

Since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, United have failed to qualify for the Champions League four times in 10 seasons.

Fans can no longer begrudge a player for moving to a club that guarantees them trophies. INEOS have a major rebuilding job on their hands.