Amad Diallo seems to take swipe at Man United after being snubbed during win vs. Newport County



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo seemingly took a swipe at Manchester United after he was snubbed during the side’s 4-2 win against Newport County.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund were enough to secure the win for United and send them through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag was boosted by a number of player returns, with several players who had been injured coming back to competitive action.

Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Casemiro all started at Rodney Parade.

Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire also got a taste of action as they came on in the dying embers of the clash vs. the Exiles.

Peculiarly, Amad was overlooked and did not get even a single minute against the League Two opposition.

While many would have expected him to start, Ten Hag preferred to deploy Antony. The Brazilian rewarded his manager’s faith with a goal and an assist although his overall performance was not all that impressive.

Even Omari Forson came on ahead of Amad.

It appears that this did not go down well with the Ivorian, who took to X (formerly Twitter) and liked a post that hit out at Ten Hag’s decision to snub him.

The post read, “Here, Amad Diallo – if they’re not going to start you in the FA Cup away at Newport County it really isn’t worth you giving them your time. Come home, come somewhere you’re truly appreciated.”

The message was accompanied by a picture of Amad in a Sunderland shirt.

He of course had a very successful loan spell with the Black Cats last term. The player managed an impressive 14 goals and three assists in 39 Championship appearances at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently opened up on the possibility of temporarily signing Amad before the end of the January transfer window and admitted that it would be extremely difficult due to the club’s financial woes.

It seems that Amad has since unliked the X post, but from the image below, it’s evident he interacted with it.

This campaign, Amad has only made one appearance across all competitions for United, when he came on as a substitute vs. Nottingham Forest. He did well during the few minutes he was on the pitch.

Like the forward who seems to have questions about why he’s not getting more minutes, a majority of fans likely share the same sentiment as him.

