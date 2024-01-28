Antony and Alejandro Garnacho must stop selfish streak and feed Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United narrowly avoided an embarrassing slip-up in the FA Cup as they squeaked through into Round Five after beating Newport County 4-2 on Sunday.

It was a fast start from the Red Devils as they raced into the two-goal lead within the first 13 minutes via goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

But inexplicably, they proceeded to take their foot off the pedal and allowed the hosts to gain a foothold into the contest.

The League Two side grabbed an unlikely opener through Bryn Morris before Will Evans equalised early in the second half.

United narrowly avoided slipping up

Antony, who had not scored in nine months, grabbed the third after Luke Shaw’s right-footed curler hit the post and rebounded to him. Rasmus Hojlund sealed the tie in added time.

Erik ten Hag will have got more questions than answers from the game with the defence looking fragile yet again while the linkup play between the wingers and striker was non-existent yet again.

With Altay Bayindir getting his first start, the Turk would have expected a far more comfortable game at Rodney Parade.

It was Raphael Varane who was culpable for Newport’s second, unable to mark Evans properly who got the run on him and flicked on at the near post which Varane’s could only deflect into his own net.

The Frenchman has been far from secure this campaign, with Ten Hag not playing him for two months at one stage.

With Harry Maguire now back, the World Cup winner might once again get relegated to the bench if he keeps disappointing.

There have been murmurs of INEOS moving on the Frenchman in the summer and based on Sunday’s display, it would not be a harsh call.

Selfish wingers not helping EtH

Up front, both Antony and Alejandro Garnacho had chances to square or the ball for the Danish striker but they kept trying to score themselves.

The former Atalanta star was seen berating the Argentine for trying to dribble inside the box instead of trying to find him.

It was selfish play from both wingers and something the manager must fix if he is to get his team firing. The Denmark international remains raw but he still needs more service.

With Marcus Rashford now in the middle of a storm at the club, both wingers have a chance of starting games and they will need to produce a lot more if the Reds are to end the season well.