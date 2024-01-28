Arsenal lead Manchester United in race for Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma

Arsenal are leading both Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Brighton’s attacker, Kaoru Mitoma.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are “ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for a Mitoma”.

The Spanish outlet believes that Arsenal have made the most progress in a deal for the Japanese ace and are “preparing a super offer” for the Premier League sensation.

Mitoma has made an incredible impact in England since his arrival to Brighton’s first team in 2022, scoring 10 goals in 41 games for the Seagulls.

This standard of play has led to the Brighton player being “one of Mikel Arteta’s great wishes to reinforce the Gunners squad this summer”.

Speaking of the 26 year old’s impact on the league the outlet claims, “Mitoma has stood out at Brighton with his speed, technical skills and ability to create scoring opportunities, especially since the second half of last season, confirming those good feelings at the start of the 2023/2024 season, and his incorporation could strengthen it even further”.

This is not the first nor likely the last time that United have been linked to the left winger.

In March last year, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had to pour cold water on rumours that United could be looking to swoop for the Japanese international in the summer.

This scepticism was proved right when Mitoma signed a new long term deal with Brighton just a month later.

However, rumblings of interest in the player surfaced once again in October this year when the two Manchester rivals were tipped to go head-to-head to secure the tricky winger’s signature.

However, neither Mancunian side will be happy to hear that it now seems Arsenal are in pole position for the winger.