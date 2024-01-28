Bruno Fernandes admits selfishness and poor decision-making almost cost the team vs. Newport County



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has slammed some of his teammates’ selfishness and poor decision-making that almost cost the side against Newport County.

United raced to a two-goal lead courtesy of Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. It seemed like the Red Devils were headed for a comfortable victory but County had other ideas.

A brilliant volley from Carlton Morris and an equalizing goal from Will Evans just before the break restored parity and threatened United’s prospects of getting a result.

However, a goal from Antony before another in the dying embers of the match from Rasmus Hojlund secured the victory for United, who will face either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

At one time while the score was at 2-0, some of the United players seemed to only be interested in getting a goal as opposed to burying the game.

Alejandro Garnacho in particular, drew the wrath of Hojlund and Bruno in the first half for ignoring an easy cross inside the box.

The Argentine would go on to be berated by Hojlund once more – this time in the second half – for ignoring another easy pass in favour of going for goal. Luckily for Garnacho and United, it didn’t matter much at the end of the day.

However, this is something Fernandes was quick to address after the final whistle. The midfielder told BBC, “The first one, it’s a great goal from them. Unbelievable shot. But after we have to be more focused. In the second half, we can’t concede another goal and let them have some belief.”

“We have to kill the game. In the first half, we had chances to make it 3-0, but because when you get 2-0 in these kinds of games, everyone wants to try to score and get their goal, sometimes we don’t make the best decision for the team. After we did a great job to close the game.”

Fernandes said about his goal, “It was a good goal, but we trained on it in the week. We knew that we had spaces with the cutback – Kobbie Mainoo’s goal was the same. We knew we could attack and overrun their midfield; we had space for the cutback, and I think it resulted well.”

The Portuguese playmaker emphasized that the FA Cup is United’s only chance of winning a trophy this season.

He warned against underestimating opposition or switching off during games.

“We have to understand that the FA Cup is our chance to win a trophy, and we have to give everything to get into the final step by step, game by game, but we know that to make the season look not as bad as it has been.”

“We have to try to win this trophy because it is important for us; we were in the final last year. Unfortunately, we did not get the trophy. We know how much the FA Cup means for our fans, our club, and the country, so we know how important it is, and it’s important for us, too. We want to get into the final and win.”

Up next for United is a trip to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

