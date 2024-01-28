Confirmed Man United XI vs Newport County: Marcus Rashford absent from squad, Luke Shaw and Casemiro start



Marcus Rashford has not travelled with the Manchester United squad for this afternoon’s clash with Newport County.

His place in the team will be taken by Antony.

Alejandro Garnacho will switch back to the left wing, with Rasmus Hojlund once again up front.

Behind them, Bruno Fernandes will play in the number 10 position.

Anthony Martial is out for around 10 weeks after a groin operation, while Jadon Sancho is out on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Altay Bayindir will make his debut for United in goal as Andre Onana recovers from his less-than-satisfying trip to AFCON, where he only played one game before Cameroon were eliminated.

Lisandro Martinez starts his first game since a long lay off. Jonny Evans has travelled despite Erik ten Hag having said he was ill. He is on the bench along with Harry Maguire, who is also returning from injury.

Luke Shaw is yet another star coming back from injury and is included in the side. Aaron Wan-Bissaka drops out and is not in the squad.

Diogo Dalot is at right back and Raphael Varane partners Martinez at centre back.

In midfield, another returning star after injury, Casemiro, takes his place in the starting line up alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

The rest of the bench is made up of Tom Heaton, Willy Kambwala, Amad, Christian Eriksen, Omari Forson, Facu Pellistri and Scott McTominay.

Kick off is at 4.30pm.