David de Gea in talks with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab

Former Manchester United keeper, David de Gea, could have finally found a new club after a nine-month sabbatical.

This is according to The Daily Mail, who claim that “former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is in talks to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab”.

There has been much written on why the Spaniard, at still only 33 years old, has not been able to agree a deal with a new club. The player has reportedly turned down numerous offers from England, Spain and further afield.

The keeper also reportedly turned down Inter Milan in the summer to be Andre Onana’s replacement at the Champions League finalists.

It has been reported that the goalkeeper has been unwilling to lower his wage demands of £375,000 a week, what he was earning at Old Trafford.

This remains by far the highest salary paid to any goalkeeper in the world, eclipsing the amounts paid to the next highest, Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid (£305,000) and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer (£280,000 per week) (source of figures salarysport.com).

Hence, very few clubs have been willing or able to eclipse or even match De Gea’s salary.

It was thought that the player might fancy going to the MLS and America, as it would appeal to his celebrity wife’s career, but that does not seem the case any more.

Moreover, the Spaniard was linked to fellow Saudi club, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in November but nothing came from the rumours.

Al-Shabab might fancy their chances though as De Gea’s options don’t seem to be expanding. The Middle Eastern side have already agreed a deal to bring in Ivan Rakitic and have been linked to make a move for Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron.

If De Gea is to join the Saudi side, he will have his work cut out.

“The team currently sit 11th in the Saudi top flight, having won just one of their last seven league games prior to the winter break”.