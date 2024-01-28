Eric Bailly headbutts Robert Lewandowski as Villarreal stun Barcelona

Eric Bailly is no stranger to controversy.

The Ivorian has already racked up enough this season for most professional player’s in an entire career.

After getting into fights with teammates, blaming agents for putting a curse on him and being kicked out of Besiktas, the former Manchester United defender rejoined former side Villarreal at the turn of the year.

Last night Bailly put in a performance that many United fans will remember with a mix of horror and fondness all wrapped up into one.

The Ivorian was involved in numerous crazy incidents in his side’s impressive and shock 5-3 victory away to Barcelona.

Villarreal raced into a two nil lead in the first half despite having two goals ruled out by VAR. However, the Catalan giants fought back in the second half through two quick goals from the all-too familiar Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri.

Bailly’s night was just about to get interesting, however.

After Barcelona’s second goal, Bailly got involved in a goalline scuffle with Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. After an exchange of words, he pushed the Polish striker into the back of the Villarreal net. The former Bayern Munich man reacted and the pair butted heads. The referee chose not to send either player off and issued a yellow card apiece.

Shortly after, things got even worse for the defender as he inexplicably headed Gundogan’s free kick into his own goal to give Barcelona a 3-2 lead at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Fortunately for Bailly however, El Submarino Amarillo fought back once more to incredibly score three late goals to win the match 5-3 in a modern day La Liga classic.

The defender will be hoping that he can continue to put his injury demons behind him and play regular football for his new side, as he has already played five games this month. However, he will need to try and find a way to cut out such erratic moments from his game.

After failing in Turkey, Bailly was handed an unexpected lifeline to resurrect his career in Spain but one feels this will be his last opportunity to play at the truly highest level of European football.