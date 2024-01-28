Erik ten Hag bemoans Man United defence in spite of fourth round victory against Newport County

Manchester United laboured to a 4-2 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Newport County at Rodney Parade this afternoon.

The side from Old Trafford raced into a 2-0 lead after 15 minutes but gave up their lead as the underdogs fought back.

However, welcome goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund were enough to secure passage to the next round in spite of brave Welsh resistance.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, United manager Erik ten Hag claimed, his side were in total control before Newport’s shock opening goal.

The Dutchman stated “the first 35 minutes minutes were very comfortable leading 2-0. It should have been 3-0 or 4-0.”

Ten Hag bemoaned missed chances from Antony and especially when Alejandro Garnacho hit the crossbar instead of squaring to an open Rasmus Hojlund or Bruno Fernandes.

The Dutch coach was not particularly charitable about Newport’s brave effort by going on to say that “they created chances out of nothing”.

When asked why his side gave up their lead despite the control the former Ajax manager stated, “we controlled the game, maybe we went a little bit slower. We had the chance to go 3-0. Garnacho hit the crossbar. They had nothing, really nothing, and then they scored a goal”.

The 53 year old went on to praise his side for finishing the job despite not playing to the standard he would require.

“Our defence transition was not great. We had to start again to win this game and we did. Well done boys”.

The Manchester United manager will be well aware he will need his side to play better in upcoming fixtures.

United will now face either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest in the next round. Next up for United is a crucial league tie away to Wolves, where they aim to clamber their way back up the league table, towards the lucrative European spots.