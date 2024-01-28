“I can’t describe this feeling”: Altay Bayindir speaks up after making Man United debut in win vs. Newport County



Altay Bayindir has explained that it’s impossible to describe how he feels after making his Manchester United debut in the 4-2 FA Cup win vs. Newport County.

Bayindir started in goal with Andre Onana away on international duty with Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations.

Cameroon were knocked out on Saturday night by Nigeria with Onana on the bench.

Bayindir arrived alongside Onana last summer but had to wait patiently to make his first competitive appearance for United.

Last week, it emerged that the Turkey international was set to be given the nod and all eyes were on him to see how he would perform.

Bayindir came up with one or two saves that kept Newport from getting more against United. He looked shaky at times with his passing and distribution, but that was to be expected considering how long he has not played competitively.

Nevertheless, it was a good outing for the shot-stopper, who made history by becoming the first Turkish player to play for the Red Devils.

After the final whistle, Bayindir spoke to beIN Sports and reacted to the win at Rodney Parade and his involvement in proceedings.

He said, “I can’t describe this feeling. First Turkish player to play for a very big club like Manchester United. I always ask myself the question on how I can improve everyday.”

The 25-year-old added, “I feel like this is my new family. I can see everybody supporting me.”

“If they will support me I give my everything every game. Support is important for all players.”

As United prepare to head over to the Molineux to clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, Bayindir will be hoping to get the nod ahead of Onana, who will have likely returned from Africa.

