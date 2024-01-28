Kieran Maguire believes new Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada will fix “frat party” mentality at the club

Finance expert, Kieran Maguire has claimed that the newly appointed Manchester United CEO, Omar Berrada, will fix the mentality at the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, the finance expert claimed it is ‘absolutely essential’ that Berrada addresses the club culture and the ‘lack of professionalism’ at an United.

It has been an open secret for years that there was something rotten at the core of United’s footballing department, which has seen the likes of Ed Woodward and Richard Arnold, to name but two, make mistake after mistake with no real consequence, except giant payoffs.

This is the culture created by the Glazers that INEOS and Berrada now have to correct if United are to scale the mountain back to the top of European football.

The petrochemicals group is also expected to name a sports director and a new head of recruitment to reinvent the football operations at the beleaguered club.

Maguire believes that United need a culture makeover and have been viewed as a “frat party” when it has come to executive decisions over the last few years.

“The success of any business, football club or otherwise, comes down to three elements – resources, opportunities and quality decision-making,” he said.

“United have an abundance of resources and could qualify for the Champions League, but struggle with decision-making. That’s why Apple is a success and Nokia isn’t – it’s why Facebook was and MySpace died”.

“I think it’s absolutely essential at Manchester United that the culture of the club is addressed”.

The Peoples Person recently highlighted the extent of poor decisions made by the club by relaying the shockingly low amount of money the club has made from player sales, despite many of said players going on to enjoy successful post-United careers.

The finance expert went on to state how poorly the club is viewed by the outside world when claiming, “it was viewed by some people as too much of a frat party at times and there was a lack of professionalism being seen”.

“You only have to look at the handling of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, the Super League and Project Big Picture to know that all were handled extremely poorly by the club”.

However, in spite of the pessimistic tone struck by Maguire, there are bells of optimism ringing for United’s future.

“There’s an opportunity now for Omar Berrada to come in as a dedicated football person which is different to the cases of Ed Woodward and Richard Arnold. He has greater familiarity with football culture and also greater familiarity with a winning culture”.