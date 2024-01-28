Kobbie Mainoo shows his class during 4-2 FA Cup triumph over Newport County

Kobbie Mainoo produced an impressive display in Manchester United’s 4-2 victory over Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

While Man United showed vulnerability at the back, they produced a strong attacking performance that helped to cover up for their mishaps at the back.

One of their key players going forward was 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

Starting in central midfield alongside veteran Casemiro, Mainoo proved highly effective, making the most of the possession he received.

He had 42 touches, less than what he usually sees but playing in an advanced area allowed the United academy graduate to show what he can do with the ball.

It always seemed like he had more time on the ball as compared to his more experienced teammates.

Mainoo completed 27 of his 31 passes for an 87% passing accuracy, trailing only Antony and Lisandro Martinez who both managed 88%.

He made one key pass during the match, while only attempting a single long ball without success.

Winning his only ground duel and four of his nine aerial duels, Mainoo did only lose possession on five occasions, which was the least of any of United’s starting 11 players.

Mainoo scored his first goal for the club, scoring with the one effort he had on target. Fans will be hoping to see more of him as the central midfielder ahead of Casemiro in the games to come.

Upon receiving a ball from Diogo Dalot, Mainoo struck a surgically precise shot toward the bottom left corner, handing United their second goal within 13 minutes of play.

The teenage midfielder showed his class as he helped United secure progression to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag would do well to manage Mainoo’s development effectively given the raw potential he continues to show this season. (Stats via Sofascore)