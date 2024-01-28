Luke Shaw stuns on his return from injury as Manchester United beat Newport County 4-2



Manchester United survived a momentary scare as they beat Newport County 4-2 to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund helped United get over the line as County threatened to complete a comeback at one point of the game.

United had the lion’s share of possession – 71% to County’s 29%.

The Red Devils registered nine shots on target from their total 22 cracks at goal. In comparison, County had 17 shots, but only seven tested Altay Bayindir in goal.

United put together 551 passes with a pass accuracy of 80%.

The Exiles strung 220 passes with a success rate of 56%.

Central to United’s eventual triumph at Rodney Parade was Luke Shaw. He was restored to the team after missing a number of matches before the winter break with an injury.

Shaw slotted into a backline also consisting of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The left-back had 87 touches of the ball during the 82 minutes he was on the pitch before being taken off by Erik ten Hag.

He had a pass accuracy of 82% to his name. Shaw successfully delivered 51 of the 62 passes he attempted.

The England international delved into seven ground duels. He won five of these. He put in five tackles and was successful all five times.

Shaw won two of the aerial duels he contested and made two crucial clearances.

The 28-year-old’s most valuable contribution was his role in Antony’s goal, the all-important match-winning goal that sealed the victory for the club.

Shaw came up with some brilliant piece of skill inside the box to get past a County defender. He set himself up for the shot and released a wonderful curling effort that hit the post. Luckily, Antony was at the right place at the right time to get on the end of the rebound and guide it into the back of the net with his right foot.

