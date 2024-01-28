Man United confirm Marcus Rashford’s absence from matchday squad to face Newport County



Manchester United have confirmed that forward Marcus Rashford will not be included in the matchday squad to face League Two outfit Newport County due to illness.

In recent days, Rashford has found himself at the centre of criticism and controversy after he reportedly told the club that he would miss a Friday training session due to illness, only for pictures to emerge suggesting he was out clubbing in Belfast the night before.

Initially, it was thought that Rashford was only out partying on Wednesday, hours before the team had a day off on Thursday.

However, it subsequently emerged that the England international was out both on Wednesday and Thursday night, including hours before a training session at Carrington on Friday.

The matter was made even worse after it was pointed out that Rashford phoned the club to explain that he was ill and unable to report to training – an unflattering picture for the 26-year-old, who has been struggling for form this season.

As United prepare to make their way to Rodney Parade to take on County in a crucial FA Cup fourth-round clash, the Red Devils have issued a statement explaining that Rashford will not be available for selection due to “illness.”

The club’s statement reads, “Marcus Rashford not well enough to be in the squad for Newport following illness.”

“He has stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers.”

#MUFC: — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 28, 2024

Despite the club indicating that the reason for Rashford’s absence is illness, this will do little to abate suspicions that there is a wider disciplinary issue that may need to be addressed.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has been ruthless in cracking the whip on poor professionalism and bad behaviour.

Already, the Dutchman clashed heads with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho – both players are no longer at United currently.

It will be interesting to see what approach Ten Hag adopts with regard to Rashford.

