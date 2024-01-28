Man United prepared to offer new long-term deal to Aaron Wan-Bissaka but on reduced terms



Manchester United’s defensive disasters are likely to lead to a defensive overhaul in the summer once INEOS get on board.

Centre-back is an area which is in need of repair as United hunt for the perfect partner for Lisandro Martinez with Sir Jim Ractliffe keen to get Raphael Varane’s wages off the books.

Right-back could also see change with Aaron Wan-Bissaka said to be part of a swap deal which will see Michael Olise arrive at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace want to re-sign their star while Al Nassr were eyeing a shock swoop but the full-back is said to want to remain in Manchester.

AWB’s future

United had triggered a one-year extension option after long-term contract talks hit a snag but it was likely done to maintain his market value.

Now reporter Alex Crook has told Givemesport that United have not given up hope of holding on to the former Palace star while definitely ruling out a January exit.

The Red Devils are said to planning new contract talks but on a reduced wage. This ploy is said to be used for lot of the first team stars as INEOS look to trim the wage bill.

“I think that’s gone as far with him and Casemiro, the Saudi Pro League chiefs have spoken to intermediaries working on behalf, definitely of Casemiro, and I think Wan-Bissaka’s name has come up as well.

New contract on reduced terms

“Man Utd are telling me that they don’t envisage a scenario where Wan-Bissaka goes in this window. I think probably because they’ve taken up the year option on his contract, they’ll probably look to try and extend him to a longer-term deal on a reduced salary.

“I think he’s actually done quite a good job for Erik ten Hag and he’s been one of the more consistent players.”

Wan-Bissaka has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, registering a couple of assists along the way while also playing as the left-back in the most recent Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, these numbers remain low as compared to Diogo Dalot who already has two goals to his name.

This is something the €55m star must improve going forward if he is to secure a long-term stay at the club.

The right back currently earns £90,000-a-week and it remains to be seen if he can get a better deal elsewhere or whether he agrees to taking a pay cut.