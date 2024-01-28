Manchester United learn asking price of Victor Osimhen

Manchester United could be moving closer to signing Victor Osimhen this summer after Napoli revealed their asking price for the player.

This morning, The Peoples Person revealed that Napoli are ready to part ways with the striker at the end of this season.

“This was already known since this summer, our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise it would not have been so long”, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis explained, admitting that Napoli were well aware that Osimhen would eventually look to depart the club even after signing a new contract.

During an interview with CBS, the striker revealed that he already knows what his next step will be, mentioning his links with the Premier League but refusing to confirm whether United would be his next club.

"I already know the next step I want to take." Victor Osimhen reveals on Morning Footy that later this year he will "come out with the decision I've already made" on where he wants to play next season. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Na0tuodGpK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 23, 2024

Ultimately, it seems that the new contract he signed was more of a mechanism to allow Napoli to protect the 25-year-old’s market value so that they don’t lose out on the hefty transfer fee he would command.

Many clubs are chasing the Nigerian striker, and ESPN’s Ekrem Konur insisted that United remain one of the contenders to secure Osimhen’s signature.

Still, the Napoli hitman, who guided his club to the Serie A title last season, will not come cheap.

Osimhen can be whisked away from the Italian club if United or any other side are willing to cough up his €130 million release clause.

But this isn’t the only avenue through which United can acquire the player.

This morning, Fichajes.com revealed that Napoli will be willing to part ways with Osimhen for a minimum transfer fee of €120 million.

Being just €10 million less than his release clause, this is still a hefty asking price but United at least know that Napoli are now open to parting ways with the player.

Still, as Fichajes pointed out, United’s pursuit of Osimhen is far from a done deal.

The Spanish outlet explained that FFP continues to pose a major obstacle limiting United’s activity in the transfer market, with Erik ten Hag admitting that United won’t be able to make any major signings this January.

It remains to be seen whether United will be able to get their finances back on track in time to sign Osimhen this summer ahead of their rivals.