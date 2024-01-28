Marcus Rashford facing £650k fine after missing Man United training due to nightclub visit



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly facing a fine of up to £650,000 after missing Friday training following a Belfast nightclub visit the night before.

Rashford has recently found himself in a storm of trouble after he was seemingly caught in a lie.

He apparently told the club that he was ill and as such would not be able to attend a Friday training session at Carrington, only for pictures to emerge suggesting he was out clubbing in Belfast the night before.

Initially, it was thought that Rashford went out partying on Wednesday night, before a scheduled day off for players on Thursday.

However, it was subsequently relayed that the forward was clubbing on both Wednesday and Thursday nights, with the latter just hours before training on Friday.

United confirmed in a statement that Rashford would not be included in the matchday squad to face Newport County at Rodney Parade due to “illness.”

The club stated that the England international was left in Carrington to work out alone.

The Red Devils ran out 4-2 winners against the League Two opposition, with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund all getting on the score sheet.

Before the game vs. the Exiles, Ten Hag told reporters about the Rashford situation, “It’s an internal matter.” He then added, “I will deal with it.”

After the final whistle, the Dutch coach said yet again, “Rashford called in sick; the rest is an internal matter. I’ll take care of it. As I said before the match, it’s an internal matter.”

According to The Sun, the Carrington academy graduate is poised to be subjected to a £650k fine as punitive action for his misdemeanour.

“England striker Marcus Rashford is facing a fine of two weeks’ wages of £650,000 for partying and missing training. The Man United ace will be disciplined after apparently enjoying back-to-back midweek nights out in Belfast.”

Rashford is currently on around £325,000 a week at Old Trafford.

The Sun reveals that a source told them, “When it was first suggested Marcus had missed training because he had been out the night before, he denied it.”

“It’s amazing that he thought he could go to a club full of people and claim it didn’t happen.”

“The manager will feel very let down.”

United return to action on Thursday when they travel to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

