Match Report: Newport County 2-4 Manchester United

Manchester United avoided a potential upset as they overcame several slipups to beat Newport County 4-2 in their FA Cup fourth round clash.

As could be expected, it was United who dominated the flow of play from early on, however, they showed little urgency to threaten the home team’s defence in an effort to grab an early lead.

Following a free kick to Newport, the League Two side managed to get the ball into United’s box, however, their attack was easily disposed of by Varane, who headed clear.

While Newport looked to press high up the field, Altay Bayindir got his United debut off to a bright start, controlling the ball and lobbing it accurately to his mark.

It was Bayindir’s lob that got United’s next attack underway, with Antony and Bruno Fernandes enjoying an effective one-two.

On the edge of the box, Antony pulled the ball back to Fernandes, who fired home United’s opener just seven minutes in.

10 minutes in, United were on the prowl yet again, with Fernandes looking to return the favour by passing to Antony who was in front of goal.

Antony’s shot went past the top left corner, bringing an end to a promising goalscoring opportunity.

United wouldn’t have to wait long for their next chance, however, as Antony played a sneaky through ball to Diogo Dalot on the right wing.

Dalot expertly performed a series of stepovers as he cut into the box and laid off the ball for Kobbie Mainoo, who fired his shot into the bottom left corner to score his first goal in his senior playing career.

A few minutes later, Lisandro Martinez sent a soaring long ball up to Antony, who yet again raced into the box and thumped the ball goalwards.

Newport keeper Nick Townsend made an admirable save, however, he didn’t tip the ball as high as he should have as it thumped the crossbar on its way out.

28 minutes in, Antony got into the middle of the box to collect a pass from Hojlund. After his shot was parried by the keeper, he struggled to make the most of the rebound, with the defence clearing the danger.

Eight minutes from half-time, Newport spoiled United’s party as a massive deflection off of Lisandro Martinez went in the direction of Bryn Morris. After controlling the ball with his chest, Morris allowed it to bounce before striking a thunderous volley goalwards out of Bayindir’s reach.

As the match was restarted, the underdogs appeared to discover a new bout of confidence as they began to dictate the flow of play.

With four minutes to play, Newport were awarded a free kick in the final third. While the ball fell to Morris on the edge of the box yet again, his grounded shot was easily blocked by Raphael Varane.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Dalot cut the ball back to Fernandes, whose opportunistic strike was saved by the Newport keeper at full stretch.

Although United entered the break with the lead, their performance dropped significantly following their bright showing in the opening minutes.

Erik ten Hag would need to galvanise his team for the second half if they were to avoid a shocking upset after taking such a convincing lead early on.

United certainly appeared more energetic coming back out of the tunnel, with Antony sending an overhead kick over the crossbar. Less than a minute later, however, Ten Hag’s men were left shellshocked.

Newport launched a rapid counter-attack, with left-back Adam Lewis sending a through ball into the box to Will Evans, who slotted the ball effortlessly into the back of the net.

From being two goals down, the home side drew level, leaving everything to play for. Anxiety splashed across the face of Ten Hag as United were forced to restart the match.

In the 54th minute, Antony dribbled past Scot Bennett, sliding to keep the ball in play before laying it off to Hojlund. The Dane, who had seen little of the ball so far, decided to be unselfish and pass to Fernandes, whose hard-struck shot was well saved by the Newport keeper.

With 30 minutes to go, Martinez decided to venture goalwards, getting a knick on a Luke Shaw cross that narrowly skimmed past the near post.

In the 68th minute, United managed to restore their lead. Shaw’s thunderous shot bounced off the upright, falling to the feet of Antony who managed to convert a straightforward tap in.

With 14 minutes of normal time left, Shaw played a ball across the face of goal which just fell behind Hojlund.

While Newport regained possession, United charged upfield soon after, with Alejandro Garnacho’s shot rolling into the gloves of Townsend.

In the 80th minute, Casemiro came off for Scott McTominay as Willy Kambwala replaced Shaw.

With two minutes left to play, Harry Maguire made his return from injury as he replaced Martinez. Antony was substituted for Omari Forson.

One minute from time, Newport forward Will Evans fired a shot from distance in an effort to equalise late on. The ball drifted wide, with Bayindir tracking it across the face of goal.

The fourth official’s board showed nine added minutes, meaning that there would still be plenty of time that United would need to hold onto their lead.

In the 94th minute, Forson charged upfield in an attempt to get on the scoresheet. With the goalkeeper and a couple of defenders clashing with the youngster, Rasmus Hojlund pounced on the loose ball, scoring with his only shot of the game so far.

Before the death, Jonny Evans replaced Varane.

While a convincing final score, United will hope to improve at the back given their defensive slipups against much weaker opposition, especially if they hope to progress further in the FA Cup.

Starting XI: Bayindir, Martinez, Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Antony, Shaw, Mainoo

Subs: McTominay, Kambwala, Maguire, Forson, Evans