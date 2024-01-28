Newport County 2-4 Manchester United : Player Ratings



Manchester United finally overcame Newport County 4-2 in the FA Cup in Wales this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Altay Bayindir 6- A couple of shaky looking passes on his debut, and some bad throws out, but there was little he could do about either goal. Good save at the death.

Diogo Dalot 6.5- Got forward and inside a lot, especially in the first half, but no real end product after the assist for Mainoo’s goal.

Raphael Varane 5- Looked solid enough in the first half but was terrible on the second Newport goal.

Lisandro Martinez 6.5- Looked solid and make some good forward passes.

Luke Shaw 6.5- Not match fit, so not at his best, but did make the third goal with a great shot that hit the post before Antony knocked in the rebound.

Kobbie Mainoo 7.5- A well-taken goal and decent all-round performance.

Casemiro 5- Looked a bit leggy after a long lay-off. Picked up his usual card, fortunately just a yellow this time.

Antony 6.5- Saw so much of the ball against League two opposition. Got a goal and assist so I guess we can’t criticise…

Bruno Fernandes 7.5- A well-taken goal and some decent passing.

Alejandro Garnacho 4- Achieved very little given the amount of ball he had and the standard of opposition. Greedy and poor in his decision-making.

Rasmus Hojlund 7- Just didn’t get any service until the goal. Great for him that he was able to score after slim pickings all afternoon.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay 6- Not much impact.

Willy Kambwala 6- Not much impact.

Harry Maguire 6- Not much impact.

Omari Forson 6.5- Got an assist, can’t be bad.

Jonny Evans 6- Not enough time to make an impact.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5.5– Picked a strong side but there was little creativity in central midfield and has still been unable to get the set pieces sorted out.

