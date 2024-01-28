Newport substitutions showed that Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri not in Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans



Manchester United survived a major scare in the FA Cup Round 4 against Newport County at Rodney Parade but eventually prevailed 4-2.

Two quick-fire goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo handed the Red Devils the lead before they retreated back into their shells, which allowed the hosts to mount a comeback.

The defence fumbled which allowed the League Two side to equalise though goals from Bryn Morris and Will Evans.

But Antony and Rasmus Hojlund ensured that Erik ten Hag’s team progressed to the fifth round.

EtH’s substitutions send a message

While a comfortable evening was turned into an intense affair at times, the manager also seemed to send a message regarding the futures of several stars through his substitutions.

The return of Harry Maguire is good news but it was interesting to see Omari Forson appear in the second half instead of more fancied names.

Both Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo were sitting on the bench but the Dutch manager opted to go for the academy graduate.

Despite Forson currently being embroiled in a contract standoff with the club, Ten Hag felt the left-footed winger was a better fit than the Ivorian who is surprisingly yet to play after his Nottingham Forest cameo in the Premier League.

The former Ajax coach had praised the former Atalanta starlet but is yet to hand more minutes in a bizarre turn of events.

The Uruguayan remains raw and is likely to be headed to Granada on loan despite reports of the move stalling over wage disagreements.

Amad unlucky to miss out again

But with Marcus Rashford’s immediate future shrouded in mystery after reports of indiscipline, Amad’s introduction seemed a logical choice.

The 21-year-old has played up front and deserves his minutes after outshining Antony in training and in games but the club might have other ideas.

If the Ivory Coast international cannot get off the bench against League Two opposition, it is better to seek a loan move away.

There have been reports of the club performing a U-turn and being open to sending Amad out on loan with Sunderland still in the fray.