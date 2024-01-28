Official: Manchester United learn FA Cup fifth-round opponents if they beat Newport County



Manchester United have learned who they will face in the fifth-round of the FA Cup in the event they manage to successfully beat Newport County in the fourth round of the competition.

United will face the winner of the clash between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

As mentioned, Erik ten Hag’s men will have to get past County at Rodney Parade later on Sunday before they can start looking forward to meeting either Bristol City or Forest.

🏆 FA CUP 5th round draw Bristol City or Nottingham Forest 🆚 Newport County or Manchester United pic.twitter.com/Y9kG5TzhrM — BBC Sport Bristol (@bbcbristolsport) January 28, 2024

By Ten Hag’s own admission, the FA Cup represents United’s last realistic chance of lifting some silverware this season and so the Dutchman will be wary of any surprises the Exiles may try to spring up.

Bristol City and Forest played against each other on Friday at Ashton Gate.

The match ended in a 0-0 stalemate and so the two sides are scheduled to meet again for a replay later this week on Wednesday, this time at the City Ground.

Bristol are currently 13th in the Championship while Forest are 16th in the Premier League.

United have already faced off against Forest twice this term.

The first encounter which took place in August was a dramatic 3-2 comeback win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford. The goalscorers on the day were Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

United’s most recent match vs. Forest was however not very pleasant.

Goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White handed Ten Hag and his players a ninth league loss of the campaign.

The 20-time English champions’ meeting vs. Bristol City or Forest will be yet another away game for the club.

