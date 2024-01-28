Pictures of Manchester United squad for Newport County match reveal surprise inclusions

Photographs have emerged of Manchester United’s squad as they arrived for a flight to south Wales for their FA Cup clash against Newport County this afternoon, revealing some surprise inclusions.

The Manchester Evening News have released an article in which they included photographs of several members of the travelling squad, with some notable returns and exclusions.

Harry Maguire

Among those returning from injury is centre-back Harry Maguire.

It was reported earlier in the week that Maguire had returned to first-team training after being sidelined in December due to a groin injury incurred in the 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Luke Shaw also returned to training and has been mentioned in the MEN article as being a part of the travelling squad despite not being pictured.

Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro

Alongside Diogo Dalot, both Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro were photographed.

Martinez returned during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur after being sidelined for most of the season due to undergoing metatarsal surgery, while Casemiro was included on the bench.

Both players reportedly played at least 45 minutes in a closed-door friendly against Burnley, as did Maguire.

Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo

Pictured together were youngsters Diallo and Mainoo.

Following an impactful loan at Sunderland, the 21 year old Diallo has continued to impress at his parent club, coming on in the second half of United’s loss to Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag later praised Diallo, declaring: “Yeah, he is very ball secure. He can bring a key actions, final passes, score a goal. And so I think he has some weapons. That is always what you are looking for with offensive players.”

Mainoo has proven to be highly impactful in his central midfield role, with John Barnes revealing how impressed he is with the 18 year old’s performances this season.

Rasmus Hojlund

Following a brief injury absence, United’s main striker showed further signs of improvement as he fired United into the lead during their 2-2 draw with Spurs earlier this month.

He’ll be hoping to extend his goal-scoring streak against Newport tonight, with the Dane also pictured en route to Wales.

Antony

While Antony has largely become a pariah in recent times, with numerous transfer rumours emerging, he’ll be hoping to make an impactful performance in order to have any hope of restoring good faith with the United fanbase.

Missing: Marcus Rashford

One player who has been at the centre of controversy who was not photographed was Marcus Rashford.

While believed to be “ill” on Friday, a video has emerged of the 26 year old out on the town in Belfast on Thursday night.

Rashford out in thompsons last night in Belfast clearly not helping himself with regards to performance pic.twitter.com/1THyoqT3YL — Ryan👹 (@RE1878) January 26, 2024

Whether or not the England international will be included in United’s FA Cup tie tonight remains to be seen.