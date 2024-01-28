Raphael Varane far from secure at the back against Newport County



Manchester United survived a massive scare before eventually getting past Newport County 4-2 in the FA Cup on Sunday.

United took the lead through quick-fire goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo before taking their foot off the pedal.

The League Two side restored parity through strikes from Bryn Morris and Will Evans.

But the visitors got the job done in the end as Antony grabbed his first goal of the season while Rasmus Hojlund added gloss to the scoreline in added time despite a lack of service.

Varane struggled

In what should have been a comfortable evening, the defence fumbled with Raphael Varane’s performance a major concern.

The World Cup winner was at fault for Newport’s equaliser as he allowed Evans to run past him towards the near post before his flick took a touch off the Frenchman to head into the back of the net.

The former Real Madrid star was far from his best and was removed for Jonny Evans during the closing stages of the game.

In 90 minutes, the former France international managed 0 clearances, 0 tackles, 0 blocks and 0 interceptions. His below-par showing meant Altay Bayindir was far from secure in goal.

He won only one aerial duel the entire night and lost the ball nine times. In fact, he was the worst-rated United player on the pitch , receiving a 6.3 from Sofascore.

Needs to do more if he is to secure long-term contract

The 30-year-old had 62 touches of the ball and finished the game with a passing accuracy rate of 85 percent, completing 50 out of 59 passes.

Varane tried to go long and switch the play five times but successfully found a teammate only twice.

He successfully crossed the ball once.

The Frenchman was forced to sit on the bench for almost two months and with Harry Maguire back, he could once again return to the sidelines based on Sunday’s display.

There have been murmurs of INEOS trying to get his 340,000-a-week wages off the books next summer and Varane needs to show a lot more quality if he is to change the new regime’s minds.