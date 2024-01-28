Home » Tyler Fletcher absent with suspected season-ending injury

Tyler Fletcher absent with suspected season-ending injury

by Colm Murphy
written by Colm Murphy


Summer signing Tyler Fletcher was absent from yesterday’s u18s and u21s matches which has caused speculation of an injury.

The Peoples Person can report that Tyler Fletcher was present at United’s u18s 4-0 victory over Leeds United, sitting amongst the bench but was not named in the matchday squad.

The 16-year-old is the son of Manchester United’s technical director and former player Darren Fletcher.

The midfielder’s absence has led to speculation with X account Academy Scoop claiming that the player “has suffered a hip injury which is set to keep him sidelined for around five months.”

Tyler joined United’s academy in the summer from cross-town rivals Manchester City alongside his brother Jack.

Along with already playing for both Manchester clubs, the brothers have also been involved with the youth teams of both England and Scotland.

After missing the opening part of the season, Tyler has featured four times in the league for United’s record breaking u18s side who remain unbeaten in the league.

A deep-lying midfielder, Tyler has the more similar profile to his father between the brothers with Jack operating as a creative number 10.

A tall and strong midfield presence, Tyler enjoys the defensive side of the game while also displaying good technique with the ball and an ability to pass quickly from deep areas.

The rumoured injury will be a disappointing end to the season for Tyler after having only recently began to feature more regularly for the u18s.

The brothers have taken to life at United quickly though, already being featured in an Adidas advert alongside Scott McTominay.

Brother Jack was also present at yesterday’s u18s match and not involved with either the u18s or u21s but as of yet, there has been no speculation as to the reason why.

A football obsessed Canadian who moved to England to enjoy the beautiful game. Colm has been keen follower of Manchester United's famed academy since seeing a fresh faced Adnan Januzaj for the club's u18s and has been writing about football with a focus on youth development for over 10 years.