Will Fish continues to be one of Hibernian’s standout performers in spite of team’s struggles

Will Fish has continued to play at an impressively consistent standard at Hibernian despite his team’s poor form.

The Edinburgh club are now five games without a win in the Scottish Premier League after yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock, but their young Mancunian defender has continued to put in solid, mature performances beyond his years.

Despite a 0-3 loss at home to Rangers in midweek, Fish put in a strong showing which saw him score his side’s highest rating on Sofascore.

Things were looking desperate for the Easter Road outfit yesterday when they found themselves 2-0 down, but a second-half fightback helped them secure a hard-fought draw.

Goals from Joe Newell and Myziane Moalida were enough to secure a point. Hibs enjoyed the lion’s share of possession with 64% and had more shots with 15, aided by the fact that the home side were reduced to ten men with 17 minutes left to play.

Fish himself put in another solid display and was given a score of 7.4 on Sofascore. Only his defensive partner and captain, Paul Hanlon did better with 7.5.

The Mancunian was a defensive wall once again for his side as he made four clearances and blocked two shots.

The United academy product was also able to make two interceptions and made four tackles during the match.

However, his standout moment was when he made a last man tackle to stop Kilmarnock getting through on goal.

Fish continued to be dominant in the air, winning six out of his eight aerial duels.

The youngster also continued to show his importance to Hibs’ possession game as he had 77 touches of the ball and an 80% passing accuracy.

The 20 year old continues to grow and grow and is undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet for the Scottish club. To be able to handle himself so maturely in a physically tough division like the Scottish Premier League speaks volumes of his maturity and work ethic.

Fish is certainly an all-too rare example of a Manchester United loan working as it should. Erik ten Hag should take note of such progress.