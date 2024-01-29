Aaron Hickey identified as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s replacement



Manchester United survived a major scare against League Two side Newport County to enter Round 5 of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The defence was far from secure with Raphael Varane struggling and had a major part to play in the equaliser conceded by the Red Devils.

INEOS, who are set to take charge of sporting affairs, are looking at overhauling a defence which has struggled throughout the current campaign.

Apart from the Frenchman, right-back is another area where the club are looking to change things with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future far from secure.

AWB’s future

The former Crystal Palace star did not play against Newport and was not even named on the bench amid speculation linking him with an exit.

Al Nassr were eyeing a shock January swoop but United are unlikely to sanction an exit in the winter window considering the lack of options at Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

There have been reports of the fullback wanting to fight for his place while the club could offer him a new long-term contract but on reduced wages.

The latest update from Steve Bates on Givemesport is not too encouraging for the 26-year-old with the report suggesting United have found a replacement.

It is not going to be Denzel Dumfries as reported by Italian media, but Aaron Hickey of Brentford.

“With Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly on the radar of Saudi pro-league side Al-Nassr, United were linked with Galatasaray’s French right back Sacha Boey prior to his move to Bayern Munich.

Hickey the replacement

“But it is believed United scouts have also been tracking Brentford’s 21-year-old Glasgow-born defender Aaron Hickey.”

The Scottish international has managed only 11 appearances in an injury-hit season but has impressed all the big-wigs of the Premier League with his displays.

He is versatile and can play on either flank but the Bees, who bought the Scot for £14 million from Bologna, are said to be asking for £40 million for Hickey.

The 21-year-old “fits the profile” of players INEOS are said to be targeting instead of trying to bring in proven winners, a strategy that has not paid off.