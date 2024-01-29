Alan Shearer blasts Marcus Rashford over latest controversy



Alan Shearer has launched a fierce critique of Marcus Rashford after the news emerged of the forward’s latest disciplinary issue at Manchester United.

The 26-year-old reported ill to training at Carrington on Friday after having been out partying in a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday night. While the trip to the Northern Ireland capital was sanctioned by the club, Old Trafford officials had believed he would be returning on Thursday, rather than on Friday morning.

The fact Rashford chose to stay out partying the night before training, and was then too ill to train, is a flagrant demonstration of unprofessionalism.

This weekend’s trip to Newport County constituted United’s last chance of silverware this season. It also came two weeks after the club’s last game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag gave his squad a mini-holiday during this period to take time away from football.

Yet, somehow, Rashford thought it appropriate to choose the very final night of this freedom as an opportunity to go out on the lash, despite the crucial FA Cup 4th round fixture three days later.

It was a baffling decision for a player who should be setting an example as a senior member of his squad. Rashford agreed a new five-year deal worth in the region of £325,000 a week last summer. There are certain expectations and standards that come with such a deal.

Shearer, speaking on BBC as a pundit for yesterday’s game between United and Newport County, appeared to mirror this view.

What's going on with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United? "He can't keep doing this, he can't waste his talent."#BBCFootball #BBCFACup pic.twitter.com/i9BmzBIHJJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 28, 2024

“There’s a huge talent in there with Marcus Rashford. We saw him be disciplined last season he was late for a meeting, he actually missed a game. But something is clearly wrong either a home, or his relationship with the football club. He can’t keep doing this, he can’t keep wasting his talent. It’s not right.

“He needs strong management, someone to get hold of him and say ‘when you get to the end of your career, you’ll have huge regrets. You can’t have that. You don’t need that.”

This issue of unprofessionalism has become an endemic one at Old Trafford in recent years.

Multiple managers – including Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, Ralf Rangnick and, now, Ten Hag – have experienced similar problems with the United dressing room. The fact that Rashford has been a constant during this time speaks to his active participation in the problem, rather than merely being a passive observer.

United’s star player needs to start acting like it; or else he’ll simply become another example, as Shearer observes, of a footballer “wasting his talent”.

