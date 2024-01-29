Ally McCoist rejects Andre Onana’s nomination as ‘Flop of the Season’



Ally McCoist believes it’s too “harsh” to describe Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana as the ‘Flop of the Season So Far.”

Speaking to TalkSPORT, McCoist was asked to dish out his ‘So Far of the Season’ awards” for the Premier League this year.

𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬'𝗦 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗦 🏆 Ally McCoist took the winter break to dish out his 'So Far of the Season' awards. 🏅 Manager of the Season So Far

🏅 Signing of the Season So Far

🏅 Flop of the Season So Far

🏅 Goal of the Season So Far pic.twitter.com/e1M5KcfuWX — talkSPORT BET (@talksportbet) January 29, 2024

The interviewer posited the view that Onana should be selected for the ‘Flop’ category. And there’s reasonable evidence to support the claim.

Signed from Inter Milan in the summer, the Cameroonian has experienced a rough start to life at Old Trafford.

A series of catastrophic mistakes in the Champions League almost single-handedly eliminated his side from the group stages, despite being drawn alongside Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

While he has fared better domestically, there have still been more shaky performances than steady ones. The injury crisis in defence has also drastically hindered Ten Hag’s side’s ability to play out from the back – the strongest area of Onana’s game.

But, as Peter Schmeichel brilliantly explained, a team’s struggles will always filter back to their goalkeeper. You cannot disconnect them from the rest of the side, despite the positional differences. United have struggled, therefore Onana has struggled. If United improve, so too will their goalkeeper.

Perhaps it’s this perspective which leads McCoist to reject Onana’s selection as ‘Flop of the Season.’

And while the pundit does admit the goalkeeper has been “nothing like the signing that everybody thought he would be,” he concludes it’s “ever so slightly harsh” to choose Onana.

Instead, McCoist thinks someone Caicedo – signed by Chelsea for £115 million from Brighton – should win.”Caicedo would certainly get my vote before Onana, to be honest with you”, he revealed.

One contender that both McCoist and the interviewer reached a quicker consensus on, however, was the ‘Goal of the Season So Far’ candidate. The Scotsman described Alejandro Garnacho’s outrageous overhead strike at Goodison Park as “ridiculous” while the interviewer asserted it’s a goal “which picks itself”.

Ever the contrarian, McCoist was quick to reference Wes Burn’s excellent strike for Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town against Coventry City as another potential candidate.

