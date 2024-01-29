BBC commentator forced to apologise after error over Antony chant live on air

The life of a football commentator can be a minefield as they must choose their words carefully in the heat of the moment.

During Manchester United’s free-scoring cup tie versus Newport County, a radio commentator got the wrong end of the stick when hearing a chant aimed at United’s Antony live on air.

According to talkSPORT, the BBC announcer was forced to apologise to his listeners after mishearing what was being sung by home fans.

As promised, the Welsh side gave the Red Devils a hostile welcome and the Brazilian winger was especially targeted.

The Radio Wales Sport host, Rob Phillips, on hearing chants about Antony, assumed they were away fans singing in favour of the much-maligned Brazilian.

“Antony’s the greatest, is the latest chant from the…” the commentator began before realising the errors of his way.

The co-commentator let out a groan and then Phillips tried to fix the statement by stating, “oh no, it’s not greatest”.

“Sorry. Apologies if you understand that.”

In fact it was the Newport fans chanting about the winger and they were clearly making reference to his domestic abuse charges, which must be stated that he vehemently denies.

Below you can hear the commentator’s blunder in full.

Had to pull over before because I was laughing so much at this pic.twitter.com/G4QcSD1PrY — Nick. (@BigManNick_) January 28, 2024

However, Antony had the last laugh as he contributed in a positive way as United ran out 4-2 winners with a goal and an assist.

These were the Brazil international’s first goal contributions of a wretched season so far and he will need to turn it around sharpish if he is to save his United career.

Fellow BBC commentator, Guy Mowbray, aimed a much more intentional jibe at the controversial winger.

Referencing Antony’s clear over-reliance on his left foot, he exclaimed, “If Antony got on a bike he’d just cycle around in circles wouldn’t he? Because his left leg is brilliant and his right leg is practically not there.”

Antony will hope to take advantage of the Marcus Rashford drama and reinstate himself as one of Erik ten Hag’s first choice wingers.

He will need many more evenings like last night however, if he is to win over a large section of the United fanbase which he has alienated due to a series of insipid performances over the last few months.