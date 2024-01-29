Erik ten Hag planning one-on-one talks with Omari Forson to sort out contract mess



Manchester United suffered a real scare against Newport County before eventually progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 4-2 victory.

The defence was far from secure while the wingers were extremely selfish, something Erik ten Hag needs to fix going forward.

The manager, however, did send out a clear message with his substitutions when he opted to bring on Omari Forson for his second United appearance instead of first-team stars Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

With Marcus Rashford’s situation looking increasingly uncertain, it seems the Dutchman trusts the academy youngster more than the other two more experienced wingers.

Forson’s uncertain future

The Peoples Person had reported that the 19-year-old is in the middle of a contract standoff with the club.

Premier League sides like Newcastle United and Championship teams are chasing the United academy graduate who will become a free agent next summer with United due only a compensation amount.

Initially it was reported that the club was close to agreeing a new deal with the London-born winger but those talks hit a roadblock post Christmas after he shifted to a new agent.

The Mail’s Transfer Confidential newsletter has revealed that Ten Hag wants to keep hold of the talented winger and is due to hold a discussion with the player to understand his situation.

“Erik ten Hag may have his hands full with Marcus Rashford at the moment but he is also looking to clarify Omari Forson’s future before the end of the week.

“Confidential revealed last week that United are waiting for the teenage winger to agree a new contract with Ten Hag keen to keep the 19-year-old.

“The Manchester United manager is due to hold talks with Forson to establish what he wants to do amid interest from other clubs.

EtH steps in to save the day

“Forson, who came on as a substitute against Newport County on Sunday, has recently changed agents and despite positive talks before Christmas, a new deal has still to be agreed.”

Forson was used extensively during pre-season by the manager and coaches felt he would be the latest to enjoy a breakthrough campaign.

He made the bench for the first team for Champions League games against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen while he also sat on the sidelines during the recent Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

United have lost quite a few of their academy starlets in the last few years and they should try and minimise such exits.