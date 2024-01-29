Fabrizio Romano reveals Facundo Pellistri’s loan to Granada is close



Fabrizio Romano has revealed Facundo Pellistri’s loan move to Granada until the end of the season is close with the deal still awaiting ratification by his manager Erik ten Hag.

The Italian transfer guru confirmed news of the Uruguayan’s prospective move on X (formerly known as Twitter). It corroborates reports relayed by The People Person earlier in the month of the Liga club’s interest in the winger.

🚨🔴 EXCL: Granada have agreed on terms for Facundo Pellistri to join on loan from Man United. …but deal now depends on Erik ten Hag’s green light. 🇳🇱 All parties waiting for final approval by #MUFC manager, documents and also travel being prepared then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/iXR4Pog98J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

Romano reveals Granada have “agreed terms” with the United winger with documentation and travel plans currently being organised. The deal awaits the “green light” from Ten Hag, though this is unlikely to be a significant hindrance.

At one stage it had appeared as if Pellistri had forced his way into the Dutchman’s plans earlier in the season, owing to an availability crisis on the right-wing. The club’s three first-choice options on the right were all ruled out, for a variety of different reasons, with the Uruguayan taking their place.

Jadon Sancho was banished from the senior squad after a public dispute with Erik ten Hag over being dropped for the trip to the Emirates. The 23-year-old would not feature again, eventually departing on his own loan move to reunite with Borussia Dortmund.

Antony – signed at great expense from Ajax at the request of Ten Hag – was granted a leave of absence in Brazil to address allegations of assault levelled at him. He would eventually return to Old Trafford nearly three weeks later.

Amad Diallo, fresh from an award-winning season on loan to Sunderland last year, suffered a serious knee injury in United’s pre-season tour of America. It would require surgery which ruled the Ivorian out until December.

As such, Ten Hag was left with Pellistri as the only naturally right-sided winger in his squad in September.

The Uruguayan started in the crucial away trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League – an exciting game which United lost 4-3. He then started the Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace – a routine 3-0 win which never required United to get out of first gear; perhaps United’s most comfortable game of a very uncomfortable season.

Pellistri was also handed a handful of substitute appearances in this period.

While the 21-year-old worked hard in each of these games, he did not demonstrate the quality required of a United winger. Once Antony returned, and Alejandro Garnacho demonstrated his versatility on the right, Pellistri’s minutes were reduced again.

As such, it is thought United were happy for the winger to depart the club on loan this month in the search of more first-team opportunities. A number of clubs presented proposals for Pellistri’s services, underscoring the wide-ranging appreciation of the 22-year-old’s skillset.

Ten Hag’s reluctance to confirm the move likely stems from wanting a clear picture on the availability of his forward line – including the continued uncertainty of Marcus Rashford’s place in his squad – but this will quickly be cleared up. Once it is, Pellistri’s departure will likely get the green light from all relevant parties.

Granada have already established a positive relationship with their Old Trafford counterparts, having loaned fullback Alvaro Fernandez from United last summer. Though this deal was brought to an end earlier this month – to allow the Spaniard to instead join Benfica on loan – it likely helped the Liga side in their pursuit of Pellistri.

It appears official confirmation on Pellistri’s move will be coming from United imminently, which will make the Uruguayan the tenth player to leave Old Trafford on loan this month.

