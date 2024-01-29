Fabrizio Romano sheds light on the tension between Hannibal Mejbri and some Sevilla teammates

Fabrizio Romano has stated that the reason behind the drama of Hannibal Mejbri’s apparent exile and sudden inclusion in the Sevilla matchday squad this weekend was due to there being some tension between the Manchester United loanee and some other members of the team.

Speaking to Caughtoffside for his Daily Briefing column, the Italian transfer expert has gone into more detail of what has gone wrong for the Tunisian so far.

“Things have not got off to a great start for Hannibal Mejbri at Sevilla, but what’s really going on with the Manchester United loanee and manager Quique?,” the guru asked himself.

“My understanding is that it is not a specific incident. There was some tension in training between some players and Hannibal too, but everything has been clarified and Hannibal spoke directly to the manager to keep the situation quiet”.

It is no secret that Hannibal, in spite of his talent, can be a fiery character and perhaps this has not left the best impression with the Andalusian squad.

So far, the North African has only managed 28 minutes from the substitute’s bench in a 5-1 defeat to Girona. The player put in a classic chaos-fuelled performance where he was cautioned within a minute of entering the field of play.

The transfer guru highlighted that the situation is already incredibly tense at the Europa League winners due to their appalling season to date, as they sit 16th in La Liga and only one solitary point above the drop zone.

“It’s all good now, though it’s obviously in not easy in general at Sevilla because their season has been horrible,” Romano observed.

The drama began on Saturday when it was reported that Sevilla had dropped the Tunisian from the first team squad.

The Sevilla coach, Quique Sanchez Flores, stated “after being with him, talking to him and having seen his first minutes in Girona, we are going to give him the necessary space to understand where he is, that he is at Sevilla and what it means”.

Nonetheless, despite the apparent exile, there was an incredible U-turn when only a matter of hours later, Mejbri was announced as part of the squad that would be taking on Osasuna on Sunday evening.

The 21 year old failed to get on the pitch but at least he is no longer in exile.

The Tunisian international has been given a great chance to show his worth in La Liga, in spite of Sevilla’s horrendous league position. He needs to knuckle down and demonstrate his obvious talent, that has been clear since his days in the academy.