“He’s chosen to make it a media matter”: Simon Jordan slams Erik ten Hag’s handling of the Marcus Rashford situation



Football pundit Simon Jordan has criticised Erik ten Hag for his handling so far of the ongoing Marcus Rashford situation.

Rashford has recently found himself in trouble after he was seemingly caught in a lie.

The England international reportedly called the club to communicate his inability to attend a Friday training session due to illness, only for pictures to emerge of him at a nightclub in Belfast.

It was initially thought that Rashford was only out on Wednesday night, the evening before a scheduled day off for the players on Thursday.

However, it was subsequently relayed that the Carrington academy graduate went out to party on both Wednesday and Thursday night – the latter of which was just hours before team training on Friday.

Before United’s FA Cup vs. Newport County, United released a statement relaying that Rashford would not be included in the matchday squad to make its way to Rodney Parade.

The club said that the player was left to train at Carrington alone.

When asked about the Rashford issue by reporters, Ten Hag said that it was an “internal matter” and he would deal with it appropriately.

A report by The Peoples Person suggested that Rashford could be fined a £650k fine for his misdemeanour – around two week’s wages.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Simon Jordan explained that Ten Hag could have approached the issue differently and protected the forward a bit more.

When asked how firm the United boss should be, Jordan said, “It depends what he’s done. Ultimately if he’s playing on a Saturday then a lot of managers would let a player go out on a Wednesday. We don’t know how long he was in a night club for – he might have stayed until midnight and then come home for all we know, I don’t have the details.”

“The question is why isn’t he in training on the Friday and Ten Hag, anticipating this question, why does he need to make it an internal matter? The answer is ‘he’s not very well’. That’s it, that’s the end of the discussion.”

“He’s chosen to make it a media matter. He doesn’t need to deal with it through the media. If there’s a problem with Marcus Rashford’s attitude then he needs to deal with it face to face but he needs to deal with it.”

“Anything with Manchester United, anything that’s not there will be questioned because of the nature of people’s perception of what’s happening at the club with the ownership change, the cultural side of the football club and not winning anything with everything up in the air since Sir Alex Ferguson left.”

All eyes will be on Ten Hag and how he responds ahead of United’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

