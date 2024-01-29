“It would be a sad day for the club”: Roy Hodgson responds to Michael Olise’s Man United transfer links



Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has indicated that it would be “a sad day” for the South London outfit if Michael Olise were to leave, as he continues to be linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Olise is reportedly one of the names being eyed by United to possibly come in and bolster the attacking department.

This season, United have struggled in the right-wing position. Antony has been extremely poor and it seems United may be saddled with another big-money flop. Combine this with the fact that Jadon Sancho left to join Borussia Dortmund on loan and Amad Diallo is just returning from an injury and it’s easy to see why United need to address that area of the pitch.

Over the weekend, it emerged that United and Chelsea are the two frontrunners to land Olise in the summer.

It’s understood that if he had to choose, the Frenchman would prefer completing a switch to Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea, as he is a boyhood United fan.

Olise’s campaign has been disrupted by injuries but despite that, he has been relatively impactful for the Eagles.

He has notched five goals in nine Premier League appearances.

Palace boss, Hodgson, was asked about the chance of Olise leaving Selhurst Park for pastures anew. The 76-year-old said, “My thoughts are [it] would be a sad day for the club.”

“I am certain the club would like him to honour [his long-term deal] and to improve the team around players like him.”

“We need to make the team stronger and not lose them to other Premier League clubs who are putting some money on the table.”

Hodgson added, “But at the moment that isn’t our concern, it’s these [upcoming] games. I’m certainly counting on him to play his part in that and the summer will have to take care of itself.”

The Palace manager confirmed that Olise, who has missed his side’s last three games with a hamstring injury, is available for selection vs. Sheffield United.

