Jadon Sancho continues fine form away from Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag

Manchester United loanee, Jadon Sancho, has continued to enjoy some home comforts in the Bundesliga, away from Erik ten Hag and Old Trafford.

After impressing in his first two games for Borussia Dortmund, the English winger played another key role in his side’s third consecutive win after the winter break.

A hattrick from Niclas Füllkrug gave Dortmund the win against VfL Bochum and saw die Schwarzgelben move into fourth place and one point behind third placed Stuttgart.

The home side won 3-1 and dominated possession with 65% of the ball and had 19 shots to their opponent’s 11.

The English winger was a threat throughout the 83 minutes he was on the pitch at the Westfalenstadion.

Sofascore gave the 23 year old a score of 7.3.

The winger has shown great consistency since his return to Germany by providing similarly rated performances in his previous matches this month.

The Englishman had 56 touches of the ball and had a passing accuracy of 81%, which is very good for an attacking winger who will most likely lose the ball more frequently trying to create opportunities for their side.

The winger also had one key pass which contributed heavily to one of Fullkrug’s goals.

The England international was also successful in four out of his six dribble attempts. Nonetheless, the attacker will be disappointed that he had no shots on goal and he is still looking to break his duck since his return to Dortmund.

Sancho even got through some defensive work, which he is not famed for, winning five out of his nine ground duels.

Nevertheless, it is impressive after his exile from the United team, how quickly he has been able to get back into the swing of things on the pitch and he is clearly one of the common factors in Dortmund’s return to form post-Christmas.

Next up for the Englishman is a trip to midtable Heidenheim this Friday night.