Kobbie Mainoo opens up on “amazing” feat after scoring first Man United senior goal in win vs. Newport County



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed just how much it means to him after he scored his first senior goal during a 4-2 win against Newport County on Sunday.

United advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup following their win at Rodney Parade.

Bruno Fernandes opened the score just seven minutes into the game after getting on the end of a cut-back from Antony. Mainoo doubled United’s lead six minutes later after expertly guiding a pass from Diogo Dalot into the bottom-left corner.

County threatened to cause a massive upset after they equalized through Bryn Morris and Will Evans.

However, Erik ten Hag’s men held firm and restored their advantage courtesy of goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund who found the back of the net very late into the match.

Beyond the positivity of grabbing a win, the occasion was a bit more significant for Mainoo as he managed the first senior goal of his career.

This season, the homegrown youngster has forced himself into Ten Hag’s plans. For the first time, fans were treated to how he could perform alongside the more experienced Casemiro and Mainoo didn’t disappoint.

The 18-year-old spoke to club media after the game and said, “It’s a big point in my career. Obviously, coming in and to score my first goal. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time. It’s been amazing.”

“It’s just back to basics. We have great players who can create a goal at any time. So, at 2-2, it was never a panic. Just get back to the things we’re good at. It’s 0-0 [then in our heads] so we can always go and score more.”

Fernandes previously emphasised that United need to win the FA Cup this term to mask some of the team’s shortcomings.

Mainoo echoed his captain’s sentiments and remarked, “It’s very important at this point of the season. Every cup win is important, it’s the next step to the final goal, which is winning a trophy. So it’s very important.”

In the next stage of the FA Cup, United will face the winner of a replay clash between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

