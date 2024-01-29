Liverpool to try and tempt Michael Edwards back to the club with bigger job promise than Manchester United



Manchester United under INEOS wanted to three fill positions on priority.

Of then, the CEO has already been confirmed in Omar Berrada. Next up is the Sporting Director position, followed by the Head of Recruitment.

The position of a Sporting Director has arguably been the most necessary one at United, especially as John Murtough’s incompetence in the role recently came to light.

Former Liverpool, and arguably a key architect of their success under Jurgen Klopp, was reportedly an ambitious target.

However, that option could be off the market due to a domino effect and a sensational homecoming.

The Mail’s Transfer Confidential newsletter reports that Liverpool are aiming to tempt Edwards back to Anfield.

After Klopp announced his departure at the end of the season, United’s fierce rivals see it as a chance for Edwards to lead a reconstruction of the club in a far broader role.

That leaves them in the driving race for his signature as Edwards doesn’t want to return to day-to-day football in the same Sporting Director role as when he left Liverpool.

Since then, he has opened his own data analytics company and confirmed partnerships with clubs like Bolton.

Therefore, it is understandable that he wants to leverage his standing in the game by getting a bigger role at his next job.

United’s appointment of Berrada, however, means that they can’t offer him a job that would be an upgrade to his previous profile at Liverpool.

Thus, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans for an ambitious coup at another rival after poaching Berrada from City might have just become unrealistic.

The club might need to pivot to some more naturals for the role, and the likes of Paul Mitchell and Dougie Freedman have been mentioned.

Edwards would have been a similar appointment to Berrada in terms of shock value and coup, but ultimately, his own success at Anfield could end up ruling him out for the United job.

