

Manchester United are believed to have made an “initial approach” for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa ahead of a transfer this summer according to a report in Italy.

Italian reporter Ciro Venerato reveals the 26-year-old is considering his options outside of Serie A, with a particular focus on the Premier League.

Chiesa’s contract is set to expire in June 2025, ensuring this summer would be Juventus’ last opportunity to cash in on their prized asset, should they be unable to convince him to sign a new deal.

Venerato contends the winger is “slow” to enter negotiations with club officials, suggesting Chiesa may be waiting until the summer in the hope of a big offer arriving from abroad.

The reporter believes United are one such potential suitor, who hold a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old.

Venerato reveals Old Trafford officials have already approached Chiesa over a potential transfer. He states the Premier League club are waiting for clarity on the future of Erik ten Hag, before launching a “decisive and definitive” move for the winger in the summer.

Chiesa’s profile as a forward is a sensible one for United, ticking a number of boxes which the club’s current ensemble of wingers do not.

Firstly, the Italian is a direct player. He loves to run at defenders, employing a aggressive style based on speed and quick turns.

There is a refreshing simplicity to Chiesa’s game; almost a throwback to a more traditional winger from the 1990s.

Secondly, he is versatile. Chiesa is as comfortable operating on the left as he is the right. United have struggled enormously in recent years with wingers who are incapable of shifting over to their unnatural side. The Italian international would not fall foul of this same problem.

If he were to relocate to Manchester, he would likely be slotted in on the right-wing. His right-footedness would lend itself towards going down the line and whipping in early crosses.

Rasmus Hojlund – also signed from Serie A – has been starved of this type of wing play in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Thirdly, Chiesa’s contract situation lends itself towards being able to strike a cheaper price than a player of his quality would usually command. Juventus’ continued finance issues only compounds this potential bargain deal.

A move for the Italian appears, therefore, a wholly sensible one; far outside the usual modus operandi at Old Trafford in recent years. It’s also a move with the The Peoples Person seal of approval, as explained here.

Venerato’s assertion that United are waiting for clarity on Ten Hag’s future before making an approach for Chiesa is an interesting one, however.

It suggests that either the Dutchman wants the Italian, but if he was to be sacked the club would move on; or the opposite – the club’s recruitment team wants Chiesa and Ten Hag does not, but if he goes before the summer they will continue their pursuit.

Venerato does not reveal in which direction this situation tilts but it remains one to keep an eye on with the INEOS Sporting team set to announce their decision on the Dutchman’s future in February.

