Manchester United Women out of the Conti Cup

Manchester United’s Continental Cup campaign has come to an end after an FA Investigation into Aston Villa fielding an ineligible player came to an end.

Villa beat Sunderland 7-0 in their final group game of the Conti Cup but cup-tied defender Noelle Maritz came on as a substitute.

United lost their final game to City on Wednesday but due to their perfect run up until that point, United had qualified as best runner-up.

However, the FA investigation has taken three points off Villa and awarded those to Sunderland meaning Sunderland now progress as group winners and Villa still progress as best runners-up as they have a better goal difference than United.

Maritz had made three appearances for Arsenal earlier in the competition before joining Villa on loan in January.

An FA statement read: “An independent tribunal have deducted three points from Aston Villa for fielding an ineligible player during their League Cup group stage fixture against Sunderland on Wednesday, 24 January 2024.

“The FA alleged that the player was ineligible for this game, as she had previously featured in the competition for her former club, which constitutes a breach of Cup Rule 8.19.

“Aston Villa admitted this charge and acknowledged the breach had occurred. The independent tribunal ordered that the points deducted from Aston Villa be awarded to their opponents Sunderland, while the 7-0 score line is to be expunged from the record.

“As a result, Sunderland will finish as Group A winners, with Aston Villa progressing to the quarter-finals as one of the two best-placed runners-up alongside Tottenham Hotspur.”

Manchester United have issued a response to the FA’s decision saying: “We are very disappointed with this outcome, and do not understand its rationale.

“We feel that it undermines the integrity of the competition, and of the women’s game.”

Reading fielded an ineligible player in 2014 and were expelled completely from the competition and fined £50.