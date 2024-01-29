Manchester United’s 2024 pre-season fixtures revealed as marquee games on the horizon



The pre-season for Manchester United, like every elite club, is a money-minting exercise.

The 2024 edition is set to be the same with their fixtures before the start of the next season have been revealed.

The Athletic report that United are set to return to the USA to recreate Premier League’s most historically iconic fixtures in front of American fans.

United will play Arsenal and Liverpool on their travels, with a game at Snapdragon Stadium also expected because of their sponsorship agreements.

The game against Arsenal will be a repeat from last year when Ten Hag’s men beat Arsenal 2-0 in New Jersey in front of a capacity crowd.

United didn’t play Liverpool during their last pre-season, however, so that will be a new fixture, especially as the latter will have a new manager in place by then.

Alongside the three teams, Chelsea and Manchester City will also travel to the USA but there are no plans of either team playing against United.

Instead, there are talks that could see those two teams play against each other.

For the club, this continues the streak of going to the USA for the pre-season after they had started pivoting towards Asia for a while.

Ten Hag has reportedly been impressed with the facilities in the USA along with the privacy afforded to the players.

Most importantly for the club, they are always a lucrative affair as United sell the viewing rights for the game individually on MUTV, something the Premier League has been trying to encroach on.

Ultimately, fans on the stateside will be glad to hear the news and relish their chance to see especially the North-West derby live, even if only for pre-season.

