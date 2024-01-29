Marc Skinner discusses key area for investment at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner was giving nothing away when he was pressed on potential movement before the transfer deadline on January 31st in his post match press conference.

His side beat Villa 2-1 after bouncing back from two consecutive defeats this past week.

United are yet to make a signing in this transfer window and a number of their current stars are coming to the end of their contracts this summer.

Skinner said: “The business people are doing the business work.”

He did identify a key area he is looking to invest in though, saying “the depth in the backline needs to improve.”

He continued: “I think the players are doing an exceptional job. We’ve come off the back of Chelsea, where we’ve been good in parts of that game, didn’t get the result. The Manchester City, I thought we were excellent, didn’t get the result and then we’ve come into here today and we’ve got the result.

“At the end, I’ve got players that are tired and they’ve had a three game week.”

However the United boss, who has come under fire in recent weeks, was full of praise for his squad.

“I want to make this clear, I’m really happy with the quality of my squad but I think we need quality in depth.”

He continued to draw comparisons with the big three: “If we’re going to chase down Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, we’ve got to continue to invest at the levels that they are.”

Along with Mary Earps, a number of key players are out of contract this summer including Lucia Garcia, Leah Galton and Katie Zelem.

The situation at United is hard to deconstruct. With the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there could be a delay as INEOS go through contract talks with a fine tooth comb.