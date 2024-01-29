Mason Greenwood scores stunning chip to continue stunning form in Spain

Mason Greenwood put in another sensational performance by scoring a sumptuous chip against Granada, to remind Manchester United fans of exactly what they are missing this season.

Getafe ran out 2-0 winners in the end with goals from the Englishman and Borja Mayoral.

The United loanee broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with arguably one of the finest goals of his career to date.

The Bradford born winger collected the ball on the right hand side of the pitch and from just outside the box, gave the keeper the eyes and chipped the ball over the helpless Augusto Batalla.

The Argentine goalkeeper clearly could have done better but it was a worthy opening goal in its own right down to the sheer adventurous nature of the strike.

The United academy product was given a score of 7.9 on Sofascore and was the highest rated player on the pitch.

The 22 year old was a thorn in the side of Granada all night and also contributed one key pass for Getafe’s second goal.

Greenwood touched the ball 59 times and had a passing accuracy of 79%.

The United loanee was also on song with the ball at his feet as he was successful in both his dribble attempts.

The winger also got through some decent defensive work as he won four out of his seven ground duels and he was victorious in his only aerial battle.

The only blotch on his night’s work was a late yellow card for time wasting, but Getafe won’t care as they secured a vital victory.

The finish was Greenwood’s fourth La Liga goal of the season, to go alongside his four assists that he has already racked up in this campaign.

The forward is a key reason why Getafe have been able to regularly stay in the top half of the table and will surely move on to bigger things in the future.

The attacker continues to take La Liga by storm and a host of Spanish sides have been credited with an interest in signing him in the summer window.

Next up for Greenwood is a quick turnaround trip at home to none other than Real Madrid on Thursday night. It will certainly be a great opportunity for the Englishman to prove himself against the elite and perhaps convince Los Blancos to firm up their interest in the striker for the summer window.