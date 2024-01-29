Paul Parker believes Antony will never be good enough



Paul Parker has launched a scathing critique of Antony while contending the Brazilian winger could leave Manchester United to join a Saudi Pro League club.

The former-player-turned pundit indicated he did not believe Antony “will ever be good enough” to make the grade at Old Trafford. He could also “definitely see [Antony] moving to Saudi Arabia.”

The 22-year-old has struggled since his expensive move from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Though the scouting team at Old Trafford valued Antony at around £25 million, the club’s executive branch eventually ended up agreeing an £86 million deal for the Brazilian, at the behest of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager was keen to strengthen United’s right-wing and believed a reunion with his former acolyte was the solution. This has proven a terrible decision, however.

Antony does not possess either the requisite physicality or pace to succeed in English football. He lacks sufficient productivity in both goals or assists to compensate for this.

While the 22-year-old does work hard, and diligently tracks back to support his fullback, these are not the attributes of one of the league’s most expensive ever signings.

Alejandro Garnacho’s performances on the right-wing (an unfamiliar one for the young Argentine) have only compounded the poor showings by his Brazilian teammate.

Parker’s assessment is, for once, accurate.

Whether Antony would be willing to relocate to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career is another story.

Parker concludes the Saudi Pro League is where players go who are “giving up on their career”; and, at 22, with self-professed ambitions of reaching the upper echelon of European football, this may not be an appealing option to Antony.

Multiple reports have linked Saudi clubs with a move for the Brazilian. There are even suggestions United would be open to his departure should a £50 million offer arrive.

The only clubs who would be willing to pay such an amount would be in Saudi Arabia, however. If Antony was opposed to a move, United will likely be unable to find a suitable buyer for the Brazilian.

