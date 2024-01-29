Paul Parker still considers Casemiro a “key player” for Manchester United



Casemiro remains a “key player” for Manchester United despite his struggles this season, according to Paul Parker.

The former-player-turned-pundit believes the Brazilian is still a capable defensive midfielder “when fit” and praised Casemiro for having the “right mentality”.

Parker contends the only reason why United would look to sell the 31-year-old is because of his wages.

“The problem for [Casemiro] is that he is earning a lot of money and if Man United want to get rid of him because of that, not many clubs in the world would be able to afford signing him,” the former fullback states.

He also believes the Brazilian is at “at an age” where players start making decisions based on their impending retirement. Parker asserts many in this position have accepted lucrative offers from the Middle East in recent times, but does not think Casemiro would do so.

Parker contends: “Casemiro is also at an age where we have seen a lot of players giving up their careers but I don’t think he wants to do that. I think he would rather take a step down to a smaller club for a lower salary than moving to Saudi Arabia. I think he has the right mentality.”

One player who was unable to demonstrate the ‘right mentality’ at Old Trafford this season was Jadon Sancho.

The winger was banished from the senior squad at the end of August after a public dispute with Erik ten Hag. The pair disagreed over the explanation for Sancho’s omission from the match-day squad against Arsenal. An apology was set as the requirement for the 23-year-old to return, but one was never made.

Instead, Sancho was made to train away from the first team for four months, before re-joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Parker believes this was a “clever decision” by the winger. By returning to the club which catapulted him into the upper echelon of European football in the first place, Parker thinks Sancho is trying to “prove people wrong”.

The pundit does reveal, however, that he thinks the 23-year-old is the type of player who would be “willing to give up his career” and move to Saudi Arabia.

Sancho was reported to have rejected an advance from a Saudi Pro League club at the end of the summer transfer window in August. Whether the Public Investment Fund (PIF) which controls the league will decide to return for the winger this summer remains to be seen.

